CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.