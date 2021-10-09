CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 3,119,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.