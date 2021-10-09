CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 3,119,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.