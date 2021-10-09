Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $7.00 at Truist Securities

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

