Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 1.9%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. 169,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,718,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

