CBC.network Price Reaches $0.0500 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $607,109.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CBC.network Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

