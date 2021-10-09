Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $195.16. 2,713,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,244. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.