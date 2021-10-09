Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.96.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 107.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 63,868 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.