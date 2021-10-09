CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $34.69. 1,573,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,190. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

