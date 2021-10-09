Canaccord Genuity Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $940.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $768.00 to $940.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $614.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $785.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.14. The company has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.11, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

