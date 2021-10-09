Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

