Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 28.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.