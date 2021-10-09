Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after buying an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after buying an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 155,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

