Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $124,000.

COLD opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

