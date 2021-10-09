Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of PSMB opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.