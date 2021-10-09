Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 491,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,495,000 after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

