Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.