Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

