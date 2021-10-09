Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $28.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BURBY opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

