Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisition, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During the second quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 35.3% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 18.1% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high cost and supply-related constraints, and stiff competition are causes of concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after purchasing an additional 988,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

