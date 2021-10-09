BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BLU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of BLU opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

