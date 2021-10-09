BTIG Research Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $146.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $121.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.69.

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.53 on Friday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

