Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM.A shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE:BAM.A traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$38.77 and a 52 week high of C$72.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

