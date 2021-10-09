Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $127.50

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,011,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

