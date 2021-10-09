Brokerages Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Target Price at $60.67

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,832 shares of company stock worth $1,208,194 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 194,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,353. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

