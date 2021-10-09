Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $157.45

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

LPLA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.25. 583,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

