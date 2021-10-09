Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Price Target at $65.80

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,888,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.36 and its 200 day moving average is $187.57. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -179.88 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. GameStop has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

