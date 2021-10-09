Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) PT at €22.32

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.32 ($26.26).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNTN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €22.42 ($26.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.04. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

