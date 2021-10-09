Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Price Target at $90.25

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.