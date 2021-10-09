Brokerages Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $17.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 99,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

