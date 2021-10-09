Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce sales of $580.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.60 million and the lowest is $571.96 million. LHC Group posted sales of $530.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in LHC Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in LHC Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.49. 279,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,475. LHC Group has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.01.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

