Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AG. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $33,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. 3,876,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

