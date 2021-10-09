Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Several research firms have commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

