Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report $132.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 649.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $418.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $443.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $671.30 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $141.68. 266,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,193. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

