Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

