Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

