Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $414.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.47 million to $434.39 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,956. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $13,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

