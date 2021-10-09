Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $34.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.