Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $34.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $141.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

