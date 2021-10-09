Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

GRWG stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

