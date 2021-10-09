British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT 2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BSC opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.40. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £83.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.
About British Smaller Companies VCT 2
