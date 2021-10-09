Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.46 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 27,245,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after buying an additional 1,317,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

