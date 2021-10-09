Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 7,362 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 1.22% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $91,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.