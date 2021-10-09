Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,794 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $72,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.09. 3,664,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,950. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.11 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $183.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

