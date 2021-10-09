Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $55,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.98. 23,628,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,438,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

