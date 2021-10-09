Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $46,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. 1,177,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

