Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 81,149 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,149 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $36,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

