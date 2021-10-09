BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.80. 26,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,755,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

