Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.