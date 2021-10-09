Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,053 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.85% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

