BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BowX Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

BOWX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

