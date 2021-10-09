Boston Partners Sells 48,127 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,127 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.24% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $47.18 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $316,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

